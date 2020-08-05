It's insane to consider how quickly Tory Lanez fell from grace. Just a few months ago, the rapper was on top of the world. He was hosting a record-breaking live-stream show called Quarantine Radio, he had just escaped his deal with Interscope Records, and he was hanging around in all the right circles. It looked like things were really looking up for Tory. Then, he was involved in a shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion, with many people hearing that he shot her in the feet.



That was enough for the world to promptly turn on Tory, who has been radio silent since the shooting. This week, one of his representatives issued a statement denying that the Toronto native had been deported back to Canada and, in a new video that surfaced online, the star makes an appearance at McDonald's to pick up some food in Orlando, Florida, acting very strange.

For a split second at the beginning of the video, you can see a man wearing green doing push-ups in the middle of the restaurant. Tory Lanez seemingly interacts with him, possibly egging him on in a ridiculously weird manner. He then starts speaking to the man's dog before jumping up and down a few times. Like we said, bizarre stuff.

Tory has not been spotted out and about in weeks. He also has not spoken about what happened between him and Megan.

