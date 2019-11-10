Tory Lanez isn't scared to handle things himself. As reported by TMZ, the young artist was quick to swing on someone he found to be disrespecting him at Club LIV in Miami this weekend. Lanez was at LIV Miami Friday night for a show. Before hopping on stage though, Lanez was caught on camera swinging on a man. It's hard to see if the punch connected, but Lanez rushes the man after throwing the hook regardless. The alleged victim is reportedly a Love & Hip-Hop Miami star. A rep for LIV Miami told TMZ it's Prince Michael Harty. The club stated, "Last night our security broke up an altercation between Love and Hip Hop’s Prince and Tory Lanez. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and both parties were immediately asked to leave the venue."

It doesn't look like both parties were asked to leave though, seeing as Tory performed not long after the altercation. Neither Lanez nor Prince's parties have commented on the fight. Police were called to the club, but nothing came of it. Lanez appeared to enjoy his night afterward, posting clips of himself having a good time with lovely ladies after killing it on stage for a packed house.