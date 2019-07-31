mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toronto's Tre Mission Releases His First Album In Five Years "Orphan Black"

Aron A.
July 31, 2019 16:11
Tre Mission returns with his second album, "Orphan Black."


It's been five years since Toronto rapper Tre Mission released his last album, Stigmata -- a project that further established him as one of the strongest forces in Canadian hip-hop. But Tre Mission's come-up hasn't been similar to other rappers in Canada. He garnered major attention in the U.K. and in recent times, he's produced for some of the major players in grime music. He also teamed up with M.I.K & Merky Ace to form Tizzy Gang. Over the weekend, Tre Mission returned with his second studio album.

Tre Mission's been gearing up for the release of his album Orphan Black. The rapper's latest project is completely self-produced. He blends together different genres and vibes on the project while highlighting the sounds that are taking over places like Toronto and London right now. 

Orphan Black was led by the singles, "Hennessy Pool," "You Can Have," "Hockey," and his most recent drop, "Make A Move." Peep the album below. 

