Toronto's Top5 & WhyG Link Up On "Heard Of Me"

It's been roughly five years since Drake gave Top5 a shout out on Instagram, cementing his viral status in the city of Toronto. Constantly spotted shirtless, singles like "Shirt Off Shawty" and his "Milly Rock" remix, "Shirt Off On Any Block" showcased his hilarious personality and an infectious charisma that transformed him into a staple character on essentially every Toronto meme page.

It appears that Top5 could be getting ready to release a new project in the future. Today, he unleashed his latest single, "Heard Of Me" alongside WhyG. The pair detail beef, revenge, and infamy in Toronto over hard-hitting drill infused production with an infectious hook handled by Top5.

Though unsigned, the song has been sitting at the top of YouTube's trending videos in Canada all day. Check out the song below. You rocking with Top5 & WhyG? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I hang with steppaz, n***a, free Flippa

And free Kush too, she like Five, I'm proud of you

But bitch, I'm only proud of my n***as