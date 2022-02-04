Toronto's SAFE Returns With "Get Home SAFE" EP

Nearly three years after the release of STAY, Halal Gang singer SAFE is back in action with the release of his latest EP. The singer dropped off GET HOME SAFE earlier today, a seven-song effort including appearances from Kaash Paige and Kiana Ledé who appears on the previously released single, "Contagious." SAFE's spacey vocals are met with equally atmospheric production handled by Adam Krevlin, Zach Ezzy, Ariana Wong and Shaun “SDOT” Thomas.

“I have a bad habit of bottling up these emotions. I couldn’t hold it in any longer. I felt it was only right that the first installment was true to my reality," he said in a press release, hinting that Get Home SAFE (Part 2) could be on the way soon.

Check the project out below.

1. Take Me Home

2. Day Ones

3. By My Side (feat. Kaash Paige)

4. Price of Lust

5. Feeling Lucky

6. Yonge St

7. Contagious (feat. Kiana Ledé)