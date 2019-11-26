Toronto's Roney Levels Up On New Project "Versatile" Ft. Yung Mal, Tay 600 & More

Toronto's Roney has made noise for the majority of this decade. From the Don't Sleep mixtape series, he made his name known within Toronto and Canada's music scene. On Friday, the rapper came through with his second project of the year, Versatile. Strapped up with seventeen tracks in total, the Toronto-bred rapper showcases just how many styles he has in his pockets. He's known for his hard-hitting choppy flow that meshes together ragga, grime, and more. On Versatile, he hones into his vocal chops even better, especially with his harmonies. There's an evolution but at the same time, songs like "G.O.a.T" finds him revisiting a hungrier, bar-centric style.

On this project, Roney also taps in a few features from Yung Mal, Jayy Brown, and Tay 600. Peep Versatile below.