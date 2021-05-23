mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toronto's Portion Preps For His Major Label Debut With "99 Prblms"

Aron A.
May 23, 2021 11:32
76 Views
The "Fif's World" rapper unveils the first single from his forthcoming project.


Toronto's witnessing a renaissance in its post-Drake rise. While Drizzy will forever be regarded as the 6ix God, it's artists like Pressa who are ushering in a new era for the city in the soundscape of hip-hop. There's a few artists that are helping this push including Portion who recently inked a deal with Warner Music Canada. Ahead of his forthcoming project, the rapper unveiled his first single on the label titled, "99 Prblms." Guitar strings sweep through the production as Portion's honeyed melodies details his rags-to-riches story.

"'99 Prblms’ is fitting as the first release as it's the first single I recorded myself. The single is inspired by the ups and downs of life on the way to success," he said in a statement about the single. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitches say I'm actin' famous, makin' sure the bros live large
She ain't never been to Hollywood and walk on stars
Bad lil' bitch, she left Sephora in a foreign car
They don't want to see me win, they rather see me starve

