Toronto's PLTO Drops Off Heartfelt "Something You Shouldn't Know" Visual

"Something You Shouldn't Know" is one of three singles set to arrive from PLTO, a Toronto based singer who's quickly securing his spot as one of the city's fast-rising R&B crooners. While the song dropped a few weeks back, PLTO has followed-up with a heartfelt visual directed by Dukez that uses contemporary dance and metaphorical visuals to depict emotions PLTO has experienced with numerous women.

“PLTO gets real personal and allows the audience to feel the inner emotions of a man who has caused hurt to many while trying to find himself,” Dukez said of the video. The song is produced by Pops, known for his skills on Jay Rock & J Cole’s “OSOM.”

"Something You Shouldn't Know" sets the tone for the upcoming releases PLTO will drop off throughout the year, leading to even more anticipation for his new project that will arrive in 2020.

Stream the new-new and let us know what you think in the comments.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I've been killing roses all night long

Thinking does she love me love me not I just don’t know

I'm not supposed to be here

Drowning in a love that just ain't real

It’s not supposed to be fair