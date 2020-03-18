Toronto's Houdini Emerges From The "underGROUND" On New Tape

If you've been paying attention to Toronto's hip-hop scene in any sort of capacity over the last few years, you've definitely come across the name Houdini. His prolific output and penchant for making melody-driven bangers has made him one of the most promising artists in Canada who will certainly make major waves outside of the country in 2020. Today, he released his new project, underGROUND. With five-tracks in total, and one feature from Baby K who recently came out, Houdini delivers chilling bangers with the auto-tuned turned up and swagger oozing out of each bar.

Although this is a small five-track project, Houdini's coming off of a highly productive 2019 releasing two projects including HOU I AM and HOU WOULDA THOUGHT along with the deluxe version.

Check out Houdini's five-track project below.