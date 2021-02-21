Toronto's DijahSB & Harrison Offer Jazzy New Single "By Myself"

Toronto's DijahSB is a few weeks from removed from their last single, "Throw That Back" which is still on rotation over here. With a new project on the way titled, Head Above Water, the Toronto spitter delivered a brand new single alongside Harrison titled, "By Myself." On the record, Dijah complements the laid-back, jazzy production with an equally relaxed flow. It's a bar-heavy record, something they explain was a deliberate choice following the release of "Throw That Back."

'By Myself' gives you a little bit of insight on what my album 'Head Above The Waters' tries to tackle. I also wanted to slow it down and show people that I’m not always about sh*t that can make you dance; I got bars too. Harrison is like a brother to me and I haven’t even met him yet. He really blessed me with a hot ass beat," said Dijah in a statement.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Homie, I'm a hustler

Anything I stock, they be buying

I could sell a rock to Goliath

Never took a loss to a giant

If you stay sheep, you could get tossed to the lions