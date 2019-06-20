After years of heartbreak in the playoffs at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors finally got over the hump thanks to Kawhi Leonard and won their first ever championship. When a team wins a championship, they usually get to visit the President at the White House. The Golden State Warriors have skipped out on this trip in the bast and it seems as though the Raptors might do the same thing, although it hasn't been decided yet.

In a report from The Globe and Mail, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke about what the team plans to do in the offseason and how they haven't even been invited to the White House. Instead, the Raptors plan on visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the country's parliament building in Ottawa.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As Nurse explained, the team is from Canada so it only makes sense that they would visit their own country's politicians. Not to mention, President Trump has proven himself to be a salty individual when it comes to international relations so it's not surprising that he wouldn't be interested in bringing a Canadian team to his office.

Regardless, the Raptors have been enjoying their win in style and the White House is probably the last thing on their minds right now.