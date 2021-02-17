In recent months, we've watched as artists like Casanova, Silento, DaBaby, Yella Beezy, and YFN Lucci be taken into custody, and according to news out of Canada, a Toronto rapper has found himself on the wrong side of the law, as well. According to CBC News, 22-year-old Top5, real name Hassan Ali, was arrested and charged with "two counts of failure to comply with probation," "three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking," and "possessing items valued at over $5,000 that were obtained by crime."

On January 31, 20-year-old "humble, kind, and hardworking" Hashim Omar Hashi, as described by his relatives, was shot and killed inside of his vehicle while entering a parking garage on his way home. When police responded to the scene, they found Hashi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Hashi wasn't involved with any nefarious characters or gang activity.

Another man, 24-year-old Emmanuel Missah, was also arrested and charged with "accessory after the fact" and "failure to comply with a recognizance order." It's unclear who police believe was the triggerman in this case. Ali reportedly appeared in court today (February 16) while Missah is scheduled to return to court on March 1.

Check out photos of Top5 kicking it was a few famous artists below.

[via][via]