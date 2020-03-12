mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toronto Rapper Kofi Debuts Club-Ready Anthem "F.A.Y."

Alex Zidel
March 12, 2020 15:00
HNHH PREMIERE: 22-year-old emerging star Kofi, the latest signing to Red Bull Records, releases his new single "F.A.Y."


Toronto is a hotbed for emerging talent within the music industry, bringing us artists like Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tory Lanez, and others. Could Red Bull Records have found the next big star in Kofi?

The 22-year-old Canadian rapper/producer is the latest signing to Red Bull Records' growing roster, bringing a whole new kind of vibe to the table. His new single, "F.A.Y.", details his feelings about an ex that he's in the midst of moving on from, spitting infectious bars and leaving us with some magical melodies. The song, which is premiering exclusively via HotNewHipHop, will serve as the lead single from Kofi's upcoming EP The Story Of My Life.

Speaking on the record, Kofi told us that it's inspired by the time he's spent building his career as an artist. "My inspiration behind the song is based on what I’m seeing in the industry," he said. "Being out in LA, a lot of people fuck with you but only if it suits their best interest. But at the end of the day, no one really cares. It’s the first song on the EP because it’s a good snapshot of my sound that I want people to connect with. It doesn’t sound like anyone else."

"Kofi’s unique blend of hip-hop and R&B have allowed him to build his own lane as an artist," says Red Bull Records Managing Director Greg Hammer. "We’re thrilled to be a part of the journey, helping Kofi to reach new heights of success."

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

She a gangsta
She a thug
She a freak
She a dub
Trust is something that she don't give a fuck about
She might fuck you but she don't give a fuck about you

