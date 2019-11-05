Toronto Rapper Juice Lets Us Into His World On "Solve 'Em"

HNHH PREMIERE: Juice's third video single might be his best one yet.

For years, the Toronto hip-hop scene has been bubbling. With artists like Drake, Tory Lanez, NAV, and many others making it to the big leagues, many would consider the Canadian city as one of the top zones for the development of emerging rappers. Budding star Juice has been attracting attention on the streets with his "Mopstick" and "Run It Up" releases and now, he's back with a brand new video for "Solve 'Em."

The Torontonian is proving that he's fully ready for his spotlight, using his poetic background to deliver strong lyricism and allowing his fans a complete view of his mindset. Juice has dealt with a lot of hardship in his life, needing to adapt to his surroundings and learning to cope with his negative thoughts. In "Heard 'Em," the recording artist details how difficult it's been for him to see the light through all the darkness inside of him, noting that he needed to pick up the microphone to totally become the man he already was on the inside. Living without purpose, Juice didn't know how he should proceed. Growing up in the projects, he had few options. He ended up trying his hand at music and, as you can see in the HNHH exclusive video for "Solve' Em," it's working out nicely.

The video shows us the vulnerable moments Juice encounters in the studio, in the streets and at home, allowing the viewer to truly get into his brain. Let us know if you're feeling this one and be sure to cop "Solve 'Em" on streaming.