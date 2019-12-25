According to multiple reports, up-and-coming artist, Bvlly, who’s legal name is Jahquar Stewart, was shot and killed early Christmas Eve outside a townhouse in north Oshawa.

The incident reportedly happened right before 3 AM Tuesday morning when the police were called to the apartment complex after residents heard multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities said they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oshawa resident Amanda Alldread said she heard the gunshots as she was stepping outside for a smoke. "I opened the door and heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop … there were about 10 shots," she told the Star. "I ducked back in because I was scared ... It was a little bit scary. I thought I lived in a good neighborhood, but I guess things can happen anywhere."

The Durham Regional Police Service say no arrests have been made as of yet and the investigation is ongoing, but they’re asking for help. Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Durham Regional Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Jahquar Stewart was 24 years old. RIP.