While some Torontonians are still feeling upset about Summer Walker's late attendance to her own show last night at Rebel, they've now got a whole new issue to be upset about since the city's police have issued a warning about a man who is pouring feces on innocent individuals - seriously. According to an official press release, the man who has yet to be identified by name entered York University's library carrying a bucket with feces and then poured it on someone sitting at a table before fleeing.

Mayor John Tory spoke on the matter calling it “inexplicable.”

“You just can’t understand why anybody would go around and do this kind of thing. I just hope that people support the police in trying to track this person down," he said. “This is a person, to me, that has some very serious issues it would seem, but the most important thing is that the person be tracked down."

The attacker is described as black, 20s-30s, with a medium build and was last seen heading east on College St. Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).