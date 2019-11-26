We can't make this up.
While some Torontonians are still feeling upset about Summer Walker's late attendance to her own show last night at Rebel, they've now got a whole new issue to be upset about since the city's police have issued a warning about a man who is pouring feces on innocent individuals - seriously. According to an official press release, the man who has yet to be identified by name entered York University's library carrying a bucket with feces and then poured it on someone sitting at a table before fleeing.
Image via Toronto Police Service
Mayor John Tory spoke on the matter calling it “inexplicable.”
“You just can’t understand why anybody would go around and do this kind of thing. I just hope that people support the police in trying to track this person down," he said. “This is a person, to me, that has some very serious issues it would seem, but the most important thing is that the person be tracked down."
The attacker is described as black, 20s-30s, with a medium build and was last seen heading east on College St. Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).