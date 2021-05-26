mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toronto Lyricist Shad Drops New Single "Out Of Touch"

Joseph Abrams
May 26, 2021 15:47
Image via Shad

Out Of Touch
The wait is over for new Shad music.


It has been almost three years since Toronto rapper and lyricist Shad dropped his 13-track A Short Story About War, and left fans wanting more. Wait no more, as the rapper has finally returned with a new video, directed by Justin Broadbent, for his single "Out of Touch."

The new release gives fans a much-needed colorful tune to rock their heads to this summer with soulful vocals and Shad's casual yet complex flows. "Out of Touch" truly shows that Shad is not only a talented writer but a vibe-setting forced to be reckoned with. Broadbent's artistic direction compliments the song well with vibrantly-colored moving shapes and Shad at the forefront spitting bars about the struggle of Toronto life. Along with a new collaboration with DJ J. Period, Shad's return has come into full flight and "Out of Touch" is certain to take a spot in your summer playlists. 

"I wanted to make something energetic for this song that ideally also reflected the idea of fragmentation that's central to the lyrics and the choppy (fragmented) style of the beat too. Justin, as he always does, captured something honest that reminded me of the simple joy of music and performance," Shad said of the song in a press release.

Let us know if you're a fan.

Quotable Lyrics:

Land and plants and passionfruits
We got crashin' moods, diseases, and other attributes
Lack of direction from havin' no grasp of the past and future
Attitude is numb, plus we love to escape

