Toro Y Moi Adds "Soul Trash" Mixtape To Streaming Services

Toro y Moi's prolific career has consisted of him proving over and over again that he can reinvent himself and perfect any sound he wishes to take on. Therefore, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that he can also rap his ass off. His "Soul Trash" mixtape shows this side of him more than ever before. The project was initially released via Dropbox link a week after his Outer Peace LP in January. Today, Toro blessed us by adding the 12 songs to streaming services because who could be bothered to listen to music anywhere else these days? The project's Dropbox origins are preserved in its song titles being written out as complex file names, which will surely result in some people struggling to remember their favorites. However, "Soul Trash" plays best as a continuous listen.

The mixtape features Toro diving into the world of lo-fi hip hop and putting a twist on it that is unmistakably his own. His virtuosity is exhibited in his production jumping from funky to jazzy to psychedelic to trappy. He uses a range of effects to distort his vocals and suit them to the gauzy soundscapes. "Soul Trash"'s official release is accompanied by a movie that pairs bizarre and trippy visuals with the music. A lot of the footage appears to have been shot on his ongoing tour in support of Outer Peace.