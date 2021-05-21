Toronto rapper Top5 has been making noise for several years. The 22-year-old artist most recently released "2 Cases" with 6ixBuzz, but he has been on Hip-Hop fans' radars since Drake co-signed him on Instagram in 2015. Now reports from Toronto media outlets have revealed that the artist that Drake once shouted out in 2016 on "Grammys" is officially one of Toronto's most wanted.

As previously reported in February, Top5 was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of Hashim Omar Hashi, who was gunned down in January on his way home from work. According to 6ix Buzz, Top5 was released on bail at the end of March, but since then, the Toronto rapper's original charges have received a major update.

According to Toronto CTV News, Top5 was initially charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with probation, and on Thursday, May 20, the rapper's charges were officially upgraded to first-degree murder and three counts of fail to comply with recognizance.

On the Toronto Police Service website, Top 5 is listed as one of Toronto's six most-wanted homicide suspects. "He is believed to be violent and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately," the site warns.

Stay tuned for more details on the developing story.

