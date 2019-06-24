NBA Youngboy is the king of Youtube, where he regularly racks up millions of views in mere days, and often appears at the top of the video site's weekly charts. Elsewhere, he's had slightly less success— not exactly a household name on the Billboard Hot 100, and while he often appears within our weekly top tens, he's rarely at the top. This week, it's a different story.

"Money in the Grave" collaborators Rick Ross and Drake are the only artists with multiple appearances inside of the top ten this week, with two apiece. New tracks barely missing out on spots this week include Lil Nas X's "Panini" (#11), Trina and Nicki Minaj's "BAPS" (#12), DJ Mustard, A$AP Ferg, YG, A$AP Rocky, and Tyga's "On God" (#13), and Lil Baby and Future's "Out The Mud" (#14).

10. TM88 Feat. Lil Uzi Vert - Slayerr

Anticipation is still higher than ever for Lil Uzi Vert's long-awaited Eternal Atake, and with no release date (or details at all, for that matter) in sight, Uzi diehards are latching onto anything he pops up on. His latest appearance comes on TM88's "Slayerr," which debuts at #10.

9. Drake - Omertà

The lesser (or at last the less Rick Ross-related) of Drake's two post-NBA Finals victory lap tracks, "Omertà" still fares well almost ten days after its drop. IN its second week out, the tracks is down seven places from #2 to #9.

8. Trina Feat. Lil Wayne - Situation

These days, Trina rarely approaches our top ten, but with the help of two Young Money-affiliate features this past week, she's got the #12 and #8 tracks of the week. The latter of those two, the Lil Wayne-featuring "Situation," debuts at #8.

7. Chris Brown Feat. Gunna - Heat

Chris Brown's album Indigo is impending this week, and following the Drake-assisted single "No Guidance," he decided to drop off another pre-release taste featuring a slightly less high profile, but still respectably clouty guest. "Heat" featuring Gunna debuts at #7

6. Rick Ross Feat. Wale - Act A Fool

For his next move, Rick Ross is looking to cash in on some nostalgia for his debut album. Port of Miami 2 is due out later this year, and we got our first listen last week in the form of "Act A Fool," a new single featuring fellow Maybach musician Wale. This one debuts at #6.

5. Gucci Mane - Proud Of You

Just days before dropping last Friday's Delusions Of Grandeur, Gucci Mane shared one last single, the Kenny Beats-produced "Proud Of You." The track, one of two produced by Kenny on the album, debuts at #5.

4. E-40 Feat. Quavo, Scoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg, and Roddy Ricch - Chase The Money

How many other rappers can say they've worked with Tupac and Roddy Ricch? The ever generation-straddling E-40's latest song brings together talents from four different cities to great effect. "Chase The Money" debuts at #4.

3. Drake Feat. Rick Ross - Money in the Grave

Drake and Rick Ross, a potent pairing for going on eight years now, knocked it our of the park with "Money in the Grave." In its second week out, the track is down two places from #1 to #3.

2. The Game - West Side

I'm sure (or at least I hope) very few people actually believe that The Game's upcoming Born 2 Rap will truly be his final album, but that doesn't stop the anticipation, clearly. The album's lead single, "West Side," debuts at #2.

1. NBA Youngboy - 4 Sons of a King

In just a week, Youngboy's latest song already has eight million vies on Youtube. It doesn't quite do those numbers here, but "4 Sons of a King" still does enough to debut at #1.