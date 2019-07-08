The case of Kanye West and Charlie Wilson's new song, "Brothers," is a peculiar one. Recorded as an original for record executive Irv Gotti's BET show, Tales, it debuted this past week on the premiere of the show's second season. Two things, though: one, the broadcast cut the song off before its end, and two, the full version that Gotti posted on Instagram has now been taken down. There remains no way to stream "Brothers," so naturally, it's the song people searched for the most on the site this past week.

No one rapper appears twice in this week's top ten, but with "Dreamville" listed as the lead artist on two songs this week, you might count that as victory for J. Cole's label. New songs barely missing out on spots this week include Lupe Fiasco's "Air China" (#11), cupcakKe's "Ayesha" (#13), Snoop Dogg's "I Wanna Thank Me" (#14), and Juice WRLD's "Run" (#15).

10. DJ Mustard Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nav & Playboi Carti - Baguettes in the Face

DJ Mustard dropped off his album Perfect Ten a little over a week ago, and after last weekend, we plopped the album's "Baguettes in the Face" into our tracks list. It's become a hit on the site, debuting at #10.

9. Dreamville Feat. Cozz, Reason & Childish Major - LamboTruck

On their own, none of these three artists would be a lock to debut inside of our weekly top ten. On the new Dreamville compilation though, everyone's got that in their abilities. Cozz, Reason, and Childish Major's "LamboTruck" debuts at #9.

8. Jaden Feat. Kid Cudi - On My Own

Ever cryptic, Jaden Smith (now apparently just going by "Jaden") titled his new album ERYS, a reversal of the title of his last, SYRE. This Kid Cudi-assisted track from the album, "On My Own," debuts at #8.

7. Blueface Feat. Offset - Bussdown

The next step in Blueface's come-up (following his placement in XXL's 2019 class of freshmen) was, apparently, an Offset feature. The Migos member pops up on the direct-to-Youtube "Bussdown," which debuts at #7.

6. Ed Sheeran Feat. Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars - BLOW

The tracklist for Ed Sheeran's upcoming No.6 Collaborations Project, revealed a few weeks back, is pretty nuts. One of the bigger tracks in terms of both star power and crossover, though not so much hip hop, is "BLOW," which features country star Chris Stapleton and R&B/pop mainstay Bruno Mars. It debuts at #6.

5. Post Malone Feat. Young Thug - Goodbyes

No telling yet if it's from a new Post Malone full-length, but the tatted up crooner dropped off a new song almost out of the blue on Friday. "Goodbyes" features Young Thug and it debuts at #5.

4. Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, Bas, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy & Ski Mask the Slump God - Costa Rica

This week's top ten features 29 rappers (30, if you count the "Draemville" banner as an artist), and almost a third of those are courtesy of "Costa Rica," the monster posse cut on Revenge of the Dreamers III. I'm not even going to list them again, but those nine all debut at #4.

3. Jeezy - 1 Time

Jeezy (kind of) announced his next album title (TM104: Trust Ya Process) and suggested that it'll be his last back in Spring 2018, but we have no other news of it since. We don't know whether his latest, "1 Time," is going to be on that album, or if that album will indeed be Jeezy's last. But we can say that the new song has debuted at #3!

2. Rick Ross - Big Tyme

There was a time when Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze were the two biggest NY-area producers in the game, and they even poked fun at their old rivalry with a beat battles a couple of years ago. Their latest move is appearing alongside each other on Rick Ross' new Port of Miami 2 single, "Big Tyme." It debuts at #2.

1. Kanye West Feat. Charlie Wilson - Brothers

As previously mentioned, all trace of "Brothers," save for Season 2 Episode 1 of Tales, has been scrubbed from the internet. Nevertheless, the new Kanye West and Charlie Wilson song debuts at #1.