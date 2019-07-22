Sometimes, A&Rs and label heads find completely undiscovered talent and give it a shot; other times, they take an existing niche phenomenon and bring it to the masses. The latter is the case with Shady Records' recent partnership with Griselda, the Buffalo-based squad founded by Westside Gunn and his brother Conway. The brothers and their close circle of collaborators already had a good thing going, but with Eminem at the helm, they're poised for bigger things, such as Conway's latest track, "Bang," hitting #1 on our chart this week.

This week, DaBaby is the only artist with multiple appearances inside of the top ten, with two to his name. New tracks barely missing out on spots this week include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino's "Mood 4 Eva" (#11), A$AP Ferg's "Floor Seats" (#12), Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "1000 Nights" (#13), and Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar's "Nile" (#15).

10. A$AP Ferg Feat. Madeintyo - Wam

With his bro still behind bars in Sweden, Ferg unleashed a few new tracks last week, including the Madeintyo-featuring "Wam." This one debuts at #10.

9. Lil Durk Feat. Meek Mill - Bougie

Lil Durk's currently gearing up to release Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, and last week, he dropped off a new single to ramp up his fans' anticipation. "Bougie" features Meek Mill, and it debuts at #9.

8. Xavier Wulf Feat. Playboi Carti & Young Nudy - Kid Cudi (Remix)

For most of 2019, Playboi Carti and Young Nudy's "Kid Cudi," alternately titled "Pissy Pamper," has existed as a near-mythic leak, periodically popping up in new incarnations but never in official form. Last week, Xavier Wulf remixed it, and although he's by no means a household name on this site, his take on the track debuts at #8.

7. XXXTentacion Feat. Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don & Ky-Mani Marley - Royalty

Months before XXXTentacion's death, he announced that he was working on a song with incarcerated Jamaican legend Vybz Kartel, and now, presumably, that song has seen the light of day. "Royalty," as it's titled, also features Stefflon Don and Ky-Mani Marley. It debuts at #7.

6. DaBaby Feat. Nicki Minaj - Suge (Remix)

Outside of "Old Town Road," DaBaby's "Suge" is one of the biggest success stories on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer. Next week, its standing will certainly be helped out by a new remix from Nicki Minaj, whose take on the track debuts at #6.

5. Hopsin - I Don't Want It

It's been a while since we've seen Hopsin on our chart, but with his latest song racking up over three million views on Youtube in under a week, it's clear he's still got fans out there. "I Don't Want It" debuts at #5.

4. Kevin Gates - Neva Land

It seems like Kevin Gates has been dropping a new track almost every week this year, and most of them end up in our top ten. "Neva Land" is his latest, and it debuts at #4.

3. Quality Control, Lil Baby & DaBaby - Baby

I guess this was inevitable? Similarly-named rappers Lil Baby and DaBaby have both seen an astronomical rise in the past two years, so it was only a matter of time before they joined forces and combined their baby-referencing skills. "Baby," the aptly-titled collab by the two, appears under the umbrella of the Quality Control label, and it debuts at #3.

2. Tory Lanez - Forever

What project's next on Tory's radar? Another Chixtape? A new New Toronto? We'll have to wait and see, but for now, we've got a new single called "Forever." It debuts at #2.

1. Conway Feat. Eminem - Bang

Griselda's Shady partnership has already paid off in exposure and sales numbers, but there's nothing quite like a guest verse from the label head to ratchet up awareness. Thusly, Conway and Eminem's "Bang" debuts at #1.