If Lil Wayne wanted to, he could never spend another cent of his already-earned money and stay eating off of features for the rest of his life. The man probably fields hundreds of requests a day, and more so than most artists of his stature, takes quite a few of them. This week, he's inside of our top ten three times, none of which are songs that count him as the lead artist.

Behind Wayne's three entries, Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas have two apiece. New songs barely missing out on spots inside the top ten this week include G-Eazy and Tyga's "Bang" (#11), Rick Ross' "Numb Numb Juice" freestyle (#12), Kevin Gates' "Push It" (#14), and Cassie's "Excuses" (#15).

10. Vybz Kartel - Loving Every Minute

Vybz Kartel has been away behind bars for some years now, and it'll be even longe until he's freed, but that hasn't stopped him from sporadically releasing new music. His latest is "Loving Every Minute," and it debuts at #10.

9. Joyner Lucas - Broke And Stupid

Months have passed since Joyner Lucas first announced his debut album, ADHD, and we still don't have any news about a release date. He has kept fans slightly satisfied with a smattering of new tracks, the newest being "Broke And Stupid." It debuts at #9.

8. Kevin Gates - Return of the Mack

Kevin Gates' new song "Return of the Mack": unfortunately not a Mark Morrison cover, but fortunately a complete banger in its own right. This one debuts at #8.

7. Big K.R.I.T. Feat. Lil Wayne & Saweetie - Addiction

Weezy's first appearance this week comes courtesy of a new single off of Big K.R.I.T.'s recently-announced K.R.I.T. Iz Here project, which arrives in less than two weeks on July 12th. "Addiction," which features Saweetie in addition to Lil Wayne, debuts at #7.

6. Gucci Mane Feat. Lil Baby & Gunna - ICE

Gucci Mane dropped off Delusions Of Grandeur, his first project of 2019, two Fridays ago, and after placing one of its songs in last week's top ten, he's back with another a week later. The Lil Baby and Gunna-assisted "ICE," which also counts one of the duo's go-to collaborators, Turbo, as producer, debuts at #6.

5. Chris Brown Feat. Justin Bieber & Ink - Don't Check on Me

Chris Brown's Indigo is finally here, and if you didn't think the anticipation was high for this one, look no further than our chart, as two of the new album's songs appear within our top five this week. The Justin Bieber and Ink-assisted "Don't Check on Me" comes in first with a #5 debut.

4. Jeezy Feat. Master P - Gone

This month, Master P will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his film I Got the Hook Up with the release of a long-awaited sequel. Released from the film's upcoming soundtrack last week was Jeezy and P's "Gone," which debuts at #4.

3. Fat Joe, Dre & Lil Wayne - Pullin

Dre, of Cool & Dre, is much better known for his production than his rapping, but he gets to do some of the latter on this new collab between him and past collaborators Fat Joe and Lil Wayne. "Pullin," which samples Marvin Gaye's iconic "Let's Get it On," debuts at #3.

2. Young Buck - The Story of Foofy (50 Cent Diss)

Young Buck fired off a diss track at former G-Unit partner 50 Cent last week, but something went awry. Soon after being posted, Buck's "The Story of Foofy"— which, like Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" before it, samples Jay Z's "The Story of OJ"— was taken down. Nevertheless, it still debuts at #2.

1. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas - Need A Stack

We may never see that joint album that Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas (okay, mostly Lucas) once promised, but they've still got some collaborations in the vault. One is "Need A Stack," an Indigo cut they also threw Lil Wayne on. It debuts at #1.