Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 with the breakout hit TrapSoul, Bryson Tiller hasn't made quite the splash in the industry as some initially thought he would. 2017 follow-up True To Self went gold, sure, but that doesn't really measure up to its predecessor's double platinum status. And since then, Tiller's remained mostly dormant. With a long-awaited new single dropping last week though, Tiller just may be back.

Future and Big Sean are the only two artists with multiple appearances inside the top ten this week, with two apiece. New tracks barely missing out on spots this week include DJ Snake and Bryson Tiller's "Smile" (#11), OJ Da Juiceman, Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, and Domingo's "No Hook 2" (#12), Davido and Chris Brown's "Blow My Mind" (#13), and Chance The Rapper, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Durk's "Slide Around" (#14).

10. Conway Feat. Eminem - Bang

The only repeat from last week's top ten, is fittingly last week's #1. Griselda/Shady rapper Conway scored a huge coup by getting label boss Eminem to hop on his new single, "Bang," and it's paid off. In its second week out, "Bang" is down nine places from #1 to #10.

9. Future Feat. Lil Keed - Undefeated

Following last month's moody SAVE ME EP, Future's been on something of a minor hot streak, starting earlier this month with the Meek Mill and Doe Boy-assisted "100 Shooters," and continuing with the furious slapper "Undefeated." As with the former track, this Lil Keed-featuring banger is a return to Future's more aggressive dirtbag side. This one debuts at #9.

8. YBN Cordae Feat. Meek Mill - We Gon Make It

YBN first popped up on everyone's radar thanks to Nahmir, whose "Rubbin Off the Paint" was a massive Soundcloud sensation, but for the past year, it's been the crew's Cordae who's seemed more like the heir apparent. His debut album, Lost Boy, just arrived last week. "We Gon Make It," a track from the album that features Meek Mill, debuts at #8.

7. Kevin Gates - Facts

Another week, another Kevin Gates loosie in our top ten. His direct-to-YouTube releases tend to get over a million views in their first week and "Facts," already pushing two million, is no different. It debuts at #7.

6. Big Sean Feat. Jhene Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign - Single Again

Titling a song "Single Again" and then putting your ex on it is a pretty bold move, but that's exactly what Big Sean did for one of the two new tracks he dropped off last week. The song in question features Ty Dolla $ign as well as Jhene Aiko, and it debuts at #6.

5. Future - Rings On Me

Unlike the aforementioned "100 Shooters" and "Undefeated," "Rings On Me" is not an official new single from Future, but merely what appears to be an old cut that leaked out. It makes sense, because the track was produced by Metro Boomin, who hasn't worked with Future in approximately 75 years. Although it's been taken down, "Rings On Me" still debuts at #5.

4. Big Sean - Overtime

Sean' second and better-performing single of the week was "Overtime," the first released of the two songs. This one debuts at #4.

3. Beyoncé Feat. WizKid, SAINt JHN & Blue Ivy Carter - Brown Skin Girl

By Beyoncé's standards, the Lion King-accompanying album The Gift is pretty minor, but this being Queen Bey we're talking about, that still amounts to a fairly big deal overall. One of the album's songs, "Brown Skin Girl," features WizKid, SAINt JHN, and Blue Ivy Carter, and it debuts at #3.

2. Rick Ross Feat. Drake - Gold Roses

We just got a Rick Ross and Drake collab, "Money in the Grave," just over a month ago, but we're definitely not complaining about getting another one so soon. "Gold Roses" is taken from Rozay's upcoming Port of Miami 2, and it debuts at #2.

1. Bryson Tiller - Blame

I'm not going to go back and sift through years of data to confirm this, but I don't think a Drake song has ever debuted lower than #1 on a week when no other Drake songs have been released. Tiller holds him off this week, with "Blame" debuting at #1.