Former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has failed a drug test just days before the NFL draft.

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound is expected to be a star talent, ranking seventh on Mel Kiper's Big Board. Becton posted a 5.10-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Becton and his team are reportedly emphasizing that this is his first failed test. He has no history of drug use during his time in college. He has been speaking with interested teams throughout Sunday and has more meetings lined-up prior to draft night.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke with ESPN about the issue: "I would tell you it would be a surprise if he has a failed test. He's just been a model student-athlete for us...I'm not worried about him. He is going to have a great career. I don't think he's going to be any trouble for any teams."

"I'm sure he'll address it properly," he continued. "He is terrific. He's a great talent, but I will tell you he's an awesome person."

Becton will now be forced to enter the NFL's intervention program, which will last for 60 days. If he makes it through drug-free, he will return back to normal status.

