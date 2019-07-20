Top Gun, in all it’s jet-flying, action-packed, vaguely homoerotic glory is back. The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick is here and, in place of plot information, it substitutes in a heavy helping of Tom Cruise. The cast also includes Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glenn Powel, and Jon Hamm but they see little screen time in the trailer. The feature film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski.

The film takes place thirty-four years after the events of the original Top Gun, and Maverick is still only a Captain because it is, as he puts it in the trailer, “One of life’s great mysteries.” Another one of life great mysteries is how impressive the visuals on this movie will be. As Jon Hamm recently put it, “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs."

Along with the trailer, is a poster for the film. This shows Tom Cruise, in his patch laden jacket, from behind, looking out towards the distant sky.

You'll be able to catch Top Gun: Maverick in theaters on June 26th, 2020.