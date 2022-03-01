We're sure Chingy did not expect his name to become entangled in drama today (February 28), but he has been trending. The internet is overrun with memes and silly takes on pop culture and politics, but a high-profile executive has found himself out of a job after reposting a photo. John Demsey, the executive group president of mega-cosmetics brand Estée Lauder, was removed from his position with the company after being accused of racism over a meme he reposted on social media.

The meme featured Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Mr. Snuffleupagus, and it included the caption, "My n***a Snuffy done got the 'rona at a Chingy concert."



The post went viral and Estée Lauder responded on its website, stating that Demsey "must leave the company" because his post does not "reflect" its "values."

"Inclusion, diversity and equity are core to our company’s values and priorities globally. Furthermore, over the past two years, we have worked together as an organization to advance our approach to racial equity and have taken a hard look at where we can and should do better,” the company said.

A spokesperson for Estée Lauder clarified that Demsey "was not fired, he was told he had to leave the company and is retiring this week.”

A distraught Demsey returned to social media with an apology. “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the horrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it beforehand. There are not enough words to express my remorse and sorrow,” he wrote.

“Not only did I hurt many people whom I respect, the terrible mistake that I made has undermined everything I have been working for since I began my career 31 years ago. The meme is the furthest thing from what I stand for and I should have never reposted it... I am so sorry that I let down the Company that I have dedicated my life’s work to as well as its employees, artists, friends, and colleagues. I hope that in time people will judge me, not for this awful mistake, but for my lifetime of words and actions, which demonstrate my respect for all people.”

The internet has been having fun with this one as they question how Chingy reacted to seeing his name in the news. Check it out below.

