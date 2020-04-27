The wait for a Black Hippy album has gone on for roughly a decade at this point, though there aren't any signs that truly indicate we might hear a whole project with ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul going bar-for-bar. However, following another highly successful TDE Fan Appreciation week that unveiled a string of new songs from the Top Dawg camp, the head honcho might be hinting at even more music dropping in the near future.

SiR's "John Redcorn" video will be equipped with appropriate King Of The Hill-themed animations but the opening of the recent visual shared by the TDE artist may have indicated something even more promising. While Sir takes on the role of John Redcorn for the video, the members of Black Hippy portray Hank Hill, Dale Gribble, Bill, and Jeff. Kendrick is notably the only one out of the four drinking water rather than beer.

Top Dawg and Ab-Soul, however, shared screenshots of the Black Hippy members and shared it to socials which prompted speculation that perhaps there's a joint album in the works. Some fans began pleading with Top Dawg to unleash the project while others simply stated that they weren't going to hold their breath.

Whether or not a Black Hippy album is in motion, we do know that Kendrick Lamar has been grinding away on his forthcoming project which has been rumored to drop this year.