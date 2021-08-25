mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Top Dawg Ent.'s New Signee Ray Vaughn Debuts "Peer Pressure" EP

Aron A.
August 25, 2021 14:41
Peer Pressure
Ray Vaughn

Top Dawg Entertainment formally announces Ray Vaughn as their latest signee.


Top Dawg Entertainment may be saying farewell to their star pupil but the label continues to expand. This week, they announced the signing of Ray Vaughn, a Long Beach native who serves as the first addition to the label since 2019. The rapper joined the label in 2020 where he patiently mastered his craft, according to a press release. Now, he's ready to show and prove with the release of his three-song EP, Peer Pressure. It's a short project that's meant to get fans ready for what he has in store in the near future.

"I'd love to tell you how I created the project but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process," he said. "Don't take me too seriously. Honestly, just learn to have fun."

Check the project below. 

