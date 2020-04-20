It looks like the TDE camp is finally blessing us with some new music during this period of self-isolation and quarantine. Earlier today, the ever-elusive Ab-Soul popped in with the release of "Dangerookipawa Freestyle" in honor of Top Dawg's birthday. Now, it's not only rare to hear from Soulo but pretty much every other artist on the roster. We can't blame them, either, knowing how hard at work they are.

Thankfully, Soulo isn't the only one dropping this week. Top Dawg hit the 'Gram to announce that they'll be releasing a new song every day for the rest of the work in honor of #TDEFANAPPRECIATIONWEEK. "Celebratin my BDAY 2day, releasin New Music ALL WEEK," Top Dawg wrote. "Startin wit @souloho3 “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” Available on ALL PLATFORMS #TDEFANAPPRECIATIONWEEK"

No mention was made of who we'll end up hearing from this week but it could very well be the beginning of a new album campaign for someone. Currently, artists like Isaiah Rashad and SZA have fans eager for new albums while Kendrick Lamar, of course, has been said to be preparing the release to his follow-up to 2017's DAMN. Ab-Soul is also said to have an album that he's conjuring up. Though "Dangerookipawa Freestyle" is only a loosie, it could also be a signal that Soulo has a new album roll out on the way.

Who do you want to hear new music from off of the TDE roster this week? Sound off in the comments. g