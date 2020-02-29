Netflix's Top Boy is getting ready to kick off the second season. Following the success of the Drake-executive produced Netflix series' return, they are already getting ready to start filming the new season. A tweet from their official account made the announcement along with the news that the original cast would reprise their roles. "We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned," the tweet reads.

Top Boy became one of the hottest series on Netflix is 2019. The show initially ran for two seasons before getting canceled. Eventually, Drake intervened and got it back to Netflix. The rapper even confirmed a few months before an official statement came out that the show would return.

Prior to heading to Netflix, the show already grew in popularity in the UK and abroad. At the show's debut, Drake explained that it was important to bring these characters back because they had an important story to tell.

"I got attached to the characters, the story really drew me in. I think there's so many parallels between Toronto and London -- obviously, we don't have the same accent but we speak the same. So it reminded me of people that I grew up with or guys that I know and situations that I've witnessed. So I felt super connected right away," he said. "Then it disappeared on me."

Keep your eyes peeled for season 2.