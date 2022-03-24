Netflix's Top Boy season 2 (or season 4, if you're counting Top Boy: Summerhouse) dropped on Friday. Once again, the cast did an excellent job of bringing the London underworld to the screen. Ashley Walters and Kano return for their roles as Dushane and Sully, respectively, as they attempt to go legit and remove themselves from the streets, with the help of Jamie, who is portrayed by Michael Ward.



Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Walters is a familiar face in the UK due to his work with the So Solid Crew but he already made an impression in America with his appearance in 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin. Walters recently sat down with GRM Daily where he reflected on his time on set with 50 Cent, including a hilarious anecdote of the time Fif simultaneously stunted on him and bought him new ice. Walters explained that he bought a new watch for $9K, which did not impress Fif, prompting the Power exec to take the Top Boy actor on a quick trip to Jacob's.

"When we go inside, say you’re my cousin," Ashley recalled Fif telling him. Before he knew it, 50 Cent was snapping on the staff, claiming they lowballed his cousin. Walters left with a new watch and the next day, 50 Cent treated the entire cast to a new watch.

Fif took to Instagram where he corroborated the story and praised Walters for his efforts on the UK show. "If you watched Get Rich or Die Tryin’ you know why I love Top Boy, @ashleywalters is my man,” Fiddy wrote. “I can’t wait to do a show with him," he added in the post where he's rocking Top Boy merch.