Adin Ross is just 21 years old, but he is already one of the most popular media personalities on the internet. He is also one of the most polarizing, and it is all because of his boisterous demeanor which sometimes ventures into the grey area of "gay-baiting," where he will pretend to be attracted to men as a joke. This has pissed off a whole heap of artists, including the likes of Polo G, who got legitimately angry at Ross for some of his antics last year.

Aside from that, Ross has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of Twitch's most successful creators. After starting his career as a 2K streamer who once played with Bronny James Jr, Ross was able to switch over to GTA Role Playing, and even gambling, which is where his streams really started to take off. From there, he linked up with popular YouTubers Zias and B-Lou, which then allowed him to enjoy even more success as he was introduced to a whole plethora of rappers, who ended up coming on his stream.

From Blueface to Trippie Redd to Lil Yachty to Tory Lanez, Ross' streams became the go-to place for rappers to do promo. With new albums coming out every month, Ross was able to take full advantage, and as it stands, the 21-year-old can yield upwards of 100,000 viewers if he gets a good guest on his stream. Simply put, Ross' rise to fame has been meteoric.

When rappers appear on his stream, they have a tendency to provide fans with some viral freestyles, and we took it upon ourselves to provide you with five of the best ones we have seen so far. From dope bars to funny lyrics to interesting melodies, there is a lot to admire from the clips presented below.

Soulja Boy is a very interesting artist. He is the blueprint for a lot of the rap we see today, however, his music hasn't gotten the shine it once did. I mean, how could you forget his spat with Kanye West over the whole "Remote Control" verse. Regardless, Soulja is immensely talented whenever he indulges in freestyles, and his August stream with Adin Ross was an example of that. As you can see above, Soulja offers up some dope bars and his flow was especially impressive to commenters who noted that they want to see the man do stuff like this more often.

Cordae

At this point, everyone should know that Cordae can rap. The man is easily one of the most lyrical young talents in the game right now, and whenever he hops on a beat, he's able to merk it in every which way possible. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Cordae was able to give Ross one of the most impressive technical freestyles we have ever seen on the stream. Many fans have labeled this as the best freestyle Ross has ever hosted, although it could also be described as a close second to the final entry on this list. Either way, Cordae did his thing and it was truly a sight to behold.

Lil Tjay might be an autotuned crooner from the new school, but that doesn't mean he can't rap when commanded to. While appearing on Ross' stream, Tjay showed everyone his rapping ability, and it brought a ton of new fans to his music. Not to mention, Tjay's bars went pretty damn hard and Ross' reactions only made the freestyle that much better. In addition to all of this, Tjay was extremely cool and collected during the stream, and it made for a pleasant viewing experience. Ross and Tjay had a ton of on-camera energy, and that's probably why we got such an entertaining freestyle, that will forever be appreciated by fans.

Adin's stream with Lil Uzi Vert was easily one of his best. There were a few wholesome moments through the stream, including the time when Uzi went and dyed Adin's hair. There was also the moment in which Uzi smacks Adin for only doing things that his viewers told him to do. Uzi dropped gems saying that Ross should live life for himself, and not for others. A solid piece of advice given the fact that Ross is still young and can be easily influenced by the illusion that is clout.

Eventually, these two engaged in a short freestyle over a very relaxing beat. The song was posted to Adin's channel and was promptly called "Ballin." Uzi has always had an ear for melodies, and this freestyle was no exception, even if the lyrics weren't anything to write home about. Either way, it was a very memorable moment and it is one that showcases Ross' reach.

Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez has proven to be one of the most competent freestylers in rap right now, and he certainly showcased that on what is now the most iconic freestyle to ever grace Adin Ross' stream. As you can see in the clip above, Tory raps over the "She Make It Clap" beat, and it was solid all the way through. The freestyle was so good that it even became a viral TikTok sound. These days, this clip is considered to be one of the best that Adin Ross has ever produced, and it just goes to show that his broadcast has delivered some pretty great moments over the last couple of years.

Tory and Adin proceeded to do a lot of content together, and their chemistry truly shines through here. This was also done at a time when Tory had lost a lot of public favor, and the freestyle ultimately got fans interested in his music again. All-in-all, both benefitted greatly from the moment.

Let us know which freestyle was your favorite, in the comments down below.