Hip-hop has always dominated popular culture. As it stands, it is the most popular genre in the entire world, and as a result, there are plenty of people out there looking to emulate the fashion choices of the genre's biggest stars. Throughout the decades, hip-hop artists have been huge purveyors of sneaker culture and it has led to the popularization of various styles, silhouettes, and brands. Of course, one of the imprints that have benefitted the most from hip-hop's love of sneakers is none other than the Jordan Brand.

Jumpman is fully aware of hip-hop's impact on sneaker culture, and they have always made an effort to team up with the most influential artists on collaborations. Over the last decade specifically, we have seen some truly amazing sneakers come to fruition, with artists like Drake and Travis Scott leading the charge. With that being said, we decided to countdown the five best rapper x Air Jordan collaborations.

Lists like this always elicit some passionate debate, so try not to jump through the screen if you find yourself disagreeing with these picks.

Image via StockX

Okay, okay, yes, we know, DJ Khaled is not a rapper. However, he is an artist in the hip-hop space, which means he deserves his flowers on this list. After all, Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in all of hip-hop, and his extensive Jordan collection is enough to make even Michael Jordan himself blush with envy. Khaled is set to drop four new Air Jordan 5 colorways, but before this, he came through with a friend and family Air Jordan 3 called "Grateful." As you can see, this shoe was made famous by its all-red upper that contains the elephant print hits that one can expect from an Air Jordan 3. The "We The Best" branding brings the Khaled aesthetic together, and overall, these are just fun and loud shoes that speak to Khaled's personality.

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack"

Image via Nike

Travis Scott's first collaboration with Jordan Brand was the perfect homage to the city of Houston. The Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" was covered in a gorgeous blue suede with red details placed throughout. This shoe was meant to be inspired by the Houston Oilers, and Travis definitely did a great job of getting that look across. This was perhaps the biggest shoe of 2018, and it helps that Travis released Astroworld just a few weeks later. The entire marketing around the shoe was legendary, and if you are a sneakerhead, this is a shoe that you probably spent a lot of time trying to acquire. Even today, this is a shoe that holds up amongst some of the greatest Jordans ever released.

3. Drake x Air Jordan 12 "OVO White"

Image via StockX

Anything Drake does is going to get some attention, and while he has mostly focused his efforts on Nike sneakers, there is no doubt that his Jordans left an imprint on the culture. The Jordan that left many fans in awe was the Air Jordan 12 "OVO White" which features a gorgeous white leather upper with gold detailing. This is a sneaker that had plenty of OVO references throughout, and it is easy to see why resale prices are creeping towards the $1000 mark. White and gold is an aesthetic that has always been a staple of the OVO imprint, and that look is translated perfectly over to the Air Jordan 12. If only Drake still made collaborations like this today.

2. Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

On the surface, Eminem's Carhartt Air Jordan 4 is just another black, grey, and white Jumpman model. However, the mystique around the shoe, its extremely limited release, and even its resale price all make this a legendary Jordan Brand collaboration. The shoe is covered in a reinforced black upper, all while a clear grey outsole helps boost the look of the black and white on the midsole. This sneaker is so limited that it now sells for upwards of $45K on StockX, which is simply unfathomable. Carhartt is one of the biggest brands in the world and the fact that they got to work with Eminem on an Air Jordan 4 remains one of the coolest meetings of the minds in Jumpman history.

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Image via Nike

While scrolling down this list, you were probably anticipating the sneaker that sits before you. After all, how could you not? By now, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High is an iconic shoe that will always live in infamy as perhaps the greatest rapper sneaker collab. This shoe has everything. For one, it is an Air Jordan 1, which is already going to give you an increased grade. From there, the shoe is packed with a gorgeous mocha brown that helps cement this as the quintessential Fall sneaker. We also have stash pockets and Cactus Jack branding, which brings the whole thing together. Oh, and who could forget the backward Nike swoosh? While some may consider these to be a gimmick, they are definitely among the best Jordan 1s of all time, whether you like it or not.

Which one of these collaborations is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.