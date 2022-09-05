Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan got to show off a plethora of amazing Air Jordan models. All of these shoes were created by Tinker Hatfield, and they were all a reflection of the era. Starting with the Air Jordan 5 in 1990, we were met with an iconic shoe that featured shark teeth on the midsole, and a plethora of timely colorways. A year later, the Air Jordan 6 proved to be incredibly popular amongst fans and it eventually led to MJ's first NBA title.

With Jordan looking for a second championship in a row, Hatfield gave him the Air Jordan 7 which is one of the most 90s-encapsulating silhouettes to ever come out of Jordan Brand. The shoe has a unique geometric design that lends itself to a whole host of amazing offerings. The 90s were known for being colorful, and Jumpman always made sure to bring those colors and design philosophies to the AJ7.

From the 1992 NBA Finals to the Barcelona Olympics, the Air Jordan 7 holds a strong place within Michael Jordan's history. Having said that, we have decided to countdown the five best Air Jordan 7 colorways as a way to celebrate the shoe's 30th anniversary.

5. Air Jordan 7 "Flint"

The Air Jordan 7 "Flint" is by no means an OG colorway, however, it is a color scheme that fans have always gravitated towards. The "Flint" Jordan 7 originally came out back in 2006 and got its very first retro just last year. As you can see in the photo above, the shoe has a grey nubuck base with some white leather overlays. The Jumpman logo on the side is purple and when you put all of these elements together, you get a fantastic clean Air Jordan 7 colorway that can be worn all season long. There is a reason why fans were eager for this retro, and it's nice to see that Jordan Brand ultimately delivered.

4. Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal"

Next up on the list is a beautiful retro called "Cardinal." This is one of your more basic Jumpman color schemes, but it is an aesthetic that is so beloved that you really cannot fault Jordan Brand for implanting it onto every single silhouette. The shoe is known for having a clean white leather upper, all while the midsole is dressed in black and red. These colors are an obvious reference to the Chicago Bulls, but what makes this shoe really stand out is the fact there are gold highlights on the back heel tab and the Jumpman logo. It's a shoe that is slated to come back this year, and longtime fans can't wait to get their hands on a pair.

3. Air Jordan 7 "Olympics"

1992 was an incredible time to be an American basketball fan as the United States was able to field an Olympic team filled with NBA superstars. Almost every single player on the "Dream Team" was a future Hall-of-Famer, including Michael Jordan who helped carry that team to victory. Of course, Jumpman had to seize the moment and create a special pair of shoes for the event. That's how the Air Jordan 7 "Olympics" came to be. This is a sneaker that is filled with patriotism as we are met with a white leather upper and silver overlays. The patriot vibes are then found on the tongue, back heel, and midsole as we get blue, red, and even some gold tones. This all wraps together in a memorable colorway that fans have always loved.

2. Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux"

If you are a huge fan of the Air Jordan 7, then you have probably owned the "Bordeaux" colorway at one time or another. The Jordan 7 is the first time we ever got to see the "Bordeaux" aesthetic on a Jumpman sneaker, and it was definitely an amazing first impression. On the surface, the colorway seems pretty basic. The base is grey while the overlays are black. Where this shoe really shines is on the tongue and the back heel. Here, we have the gorgeous purple "Bordeaux" tone that is divided up into geometric shapes. This makes way for a contrasting blue and even some yellow. These colors embrace the 90s beautifully and if there was ever a colorway that could act as a representative for this silhouette, it would have to be the "Bordeaux."

1. Air Jordan 7 "Hare"

Number one on our list goes to the "Hare" colorway. Some might find this to be an odd choice at first glace, however, it's solid once you consider all of the history behind it. Most people think that MJ's first foray into the Looney Tunes world was in 1996's Space Jam but it was actually in the 1992 commercial for this very sneaker. The commercial featured Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, hence the name "Hare." Once again, this is one of those colorways that just screams "the 90s." To complement the mostly white upper, we get a tongue that is filled with red, yellow, black and even some green for good measure. These elements blend together beautifully, and overall, this is one of the best shoes that Jumpman came out with in the 90s. While some would say "Bordeaux" is better, this shoe simply looks cleaner on the court, which gives it that final edge.

Let us know your favorite Air Jordan 7 colorway in the comments down below.