As we approach the Holiday season, brands across the board will be flooding the market with highly coveted sneakers releases, and it all starts in October.

The next few weeks will be feature a plethora of highly anticipated sneaker releases, ranging from several all-new Air Jordans and the debut of James Harden's fourth Adidas siganture to Nike's latest collaboration with Sacai and a special edition Batman x Converse collection. Not to mention, Jordan Brand's latest collaboration with Travis Scott is finally slated to launch.

Get your scroll on to preview 10 of the most popular sneakers releasing in the coming weeks.