The month of December, as always, was loaded with highly anticipated sneaker releases as brands across the board flooded the market for the Holiday season. Whether you were copping kicks for yourself, or as a gift for someone else, it should come as somewhat of a relief that there's considerably less heat dropping in January.

That's not to say there aren't some dope sneakers hitting retailers in the next few weeks, because there are, but it's nowhere near as chaotic as last month. Among the top picks for January are a couple of Nike LeBron and Nike Kobe retros, as well some all time classic Air Maxes and Air Jordans.

As for Adidas, it appears as though Kanye West and the Three Stripes are easing in to 2020, but we'll keep you posted if there are any late additions. In the meantime, scroll down to check out my picks for the 10 best sneakers dropping this month.

Nike LeBron 7 "China Moon"

Release Date: January 2

Retail Price: $200

Fans of the Nike LeBron 7 will be happy to know that Nike has plans to continue the retros in 2020, starting with the beloved "China Moon" colorway. The kicks dropped at the top of the month but some additional sizes may pop up again for the $200 retail price if you're not willing to shell out the extra $40 on the resale market.

The "China Moon" LeBron 7s originally released in 2009 as part of the annual October festival at select House of Hoops locations. The 2020 version is a carbon copy of the original, complete with a regal white and metallic gold color scheme.

Reebok Question Mid "Grey Suede"

Release Date: January 3

Retail Price: $170

Sporting some Georgetown Hoyas vibes, the latest iteration of Allen Iverson's Reebok Question Mid comes equipped with a mixture of light and dark grey tones throughout the suede-covered silhouette with silver Reebok branding in all the familiar places. Additional details include a mesh heel tab to match the construction of the tongue, a sail-colored midsole and a light grey outsole beneath it all.

Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos"

Release Date: January 3

Retail Price: $180

Just like LeBron's memorable sneakers, Nike has begun the process of re-releasing some of Kobe Bryant's classic kicks. It started with the Kobe 1 Protro in 2018 and continued throughout 2019 with the Kobe 4 Protros. Now, Nike and Kobe have shifted their focus to the beloved Kobe V.

The Joker-inspired "Chaos" Kobe V, which Kobe debuted on Christmas Day in 2009, is certainly one of the more popular sneakers on the calendar this month, but you can still grab them on the resale market for a little over the retail price.

Nike Air Max 90 "OG Pack"

Release Date: January 9

Retail Price: $120

The iconic Air Max 90 turns 30 years old this year and Nike is kicking off the year-long celebration by releasing a trio of OG colorways. Among them, the "Volt," "Royal Blue," "Court Purple" and "Turquoise" styles. The "Infrared" edition is also expected to re-release this year, but the four others are all slated to launch on January 9.

Air Jordan 13 "Reverse He Got Game"

Release Date: January 11

Retail Price: $200

Offering a reverse take on original "He Got Game" 13s, the forthcoming colorway is built on a black tumbled leather with crisp white detailing around the midsole, heel and ankle collar. An encircled red Jumpman logo on the tongue rounds out the look.

You can cop the kicks in men's and grade school sizes starting Saturday, January 11.

Air Jordan 13 "Chinese New Year"

Release Date: January 23

Retail Price: $200

Jordan Brand will reportedly release an exclusive "Chinese New Year" Air Jordan 13 just a few days before the "Year of the Rat" officially gets underway. Although Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release, numerous reports suggest the kicks will be available in men's and kid's sizes on January 23.

The special edition kicks come equipped with a "Pale Ivory, Black, Digital Pink and Club Gold" color scheme, featuring Chinese coin-inspired graphics debossed throughout the upper.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yeshaya"

Release Date: January 25

Retail Price: $220

The Yeshaya Yeezys are constructed of a primeknit upper made up of varying shades of grey, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that dropped last year. Additional details include a beige sockliner and a yellowed semi translucent midsole with a splash of gum detailing on the heel. As always, the kicks are grounded by a full length Boost cushioning.

The kicks will be available via Adidas.com/Yeezy and select Adidas retailers on January 25 in adult, kids and infant sizes priced at $220, $160, and $140, respectively.

Adidas Dame 6 "Dame 3:16"

Release Date: January 25

Retail Price: $110

Portland Trail Blazers' All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard is an avid WWE fan, so it's only right that he and Adidas pay homage to one of his favorite WWE superstars with a special colorway of the Adidas Dame 6. And as a Dame and Stone Cold fan, it would be very remiss of me not to include this S.O.B on my Top 10 list for January.

Dubbed the "Dame 3:16," the kicks come equipped with a black upper accompanied by blue accents as a nod to Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature vest and denim shorts. Additional details include gold detailing, referencing The Rattlesnake's championship titles over the years, and "DAME 3:16" text on the midsole.

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Release Date: January 25

Retail Price: $190

Originally rumored to release during the NBA All Star break in February, the iconic "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 is now expected to return on January 25. The stealth colorway first debuted in 2006 and became an instant classic thanks to its easily wearable "Black/Black-Light Graphite" color scheme.

Air Jordan 4 "DMP"

Release Date: January 25

Retail Price: $200

That's right, one of the all-time classic Air Jordan 6s will be back in stock later this month, as the black & gold colorway from the "Defining Moments" Pack is slated to drop on January 25.

The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. This time around they'll also be available in sizes for the whole fam.