The month of August, just like June and July before it, is jam packed with highly anticipated sneaker releases.

The list of kicks set to drop in the coming weeks includes a couple of Yeezys, a brand new Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 collab, and a timeless classic made popular by Vince Carter. Not to mention, the entire Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob collection.

Jordan Brand kicked things off with the release of the beloved "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 4, setting the stage for another month-long run of sneaker releases that are sure to put a dent in your bank account.

Scroll down to preview 10 of the best sneakers on tap for August.