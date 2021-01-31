Toosii Tackles Lil Durk's "Coming Clean" On New Remix

Toosii's bound to have an incredible year ahead. The Raleigh, NC rapper has been on the up-and-up for the past few months, especially after DaBaby gave him major praise for his work. In fact, DaBaby called him "the hottest new artist in the world." The work Toosii's put in recently has lived up to DaBaby's words. He's continued to drop new music on a near-weekly basis and maintaining a steady focus in the midst of the drama.

This week, he slid through with a brand new remix of Lil Durk's "Coming Clean." The rapper's melodious delivery fits the atmospheric production as he opens up about heartbreak, love, and coping with both in front of the world.

Check out the latest offering from Toosii below. Do you think he's about to blow up this year? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Everyday, you know I think about you

Could somebody tell that girl I love her?

I wanna be lovers and friends

Be friends, and be lovers again

Like when I wake up to no make-up on the pillow of your skin