Toosii Speaks From The Heart On "Head Over Hills"

Mitch Findlay
July 16, 2021 11:07
Head Over Hills
Toosii

Toosii comes through with his new single, getting into his romantic bag on "Head Over Hills."


Not long after Toosii came through to hold it down with an impressive turn on the XXL Freshman Cypher, where he showcased some storytelling chops while taking his verse in an unexpected and emotionally driven direction. Now, he's back to follow-up on the momentum with "Head Over Hills, an introspective new single that finds him once again getting into his romantic bag. 

"I done fell in love with a down bitch, I done told her that I love her," he admits, over a lush blend of plucked guitars and vocal samples. "But I never thought that I'd ever be no ass-kisser / Seen your silhouette in person 'fore I ever seen that challenge / Think you crazy and you lovey-dovey, that's a perfect balance." It's a sincere message from the rapper, who leads by example when it comes to paying homage to his better half.

For those who can appreciate a love song that leaves nothing on the table, be sure to check out Toosii's new "Head Over Hills" right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Seen your silhouette in person 'fore I ever seen that challenge
Think you crazy and you lovey-dovey, that's a perfect balance
You do everything that they haven't, or they could've did
I love you, you do shit my mama would've did

