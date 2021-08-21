Toosii Shows Loyalty To His GF On "Stay (Dearra)"

Earlier this year, Toosii started making rounds on social media after he professed his love for his girlfriend. Fans have been hounding him over his relationship, claiming that it's hindering his success. However, the rapper made it clear that his girlfriend is just as much of a priority as his career, if not more. "Mfs basically telling me being in a relationship is hindering my career. Bro f*** this career I love my girl and if the world don't like that s*** I'll stop making music," he wrote.

While the tweet was later deleted, and he said he would never stop making music, he put his money where his mouth is with the release of his new single "Stay (Dearra)." The rapper uses the record to further address fans who pry into his personal life and profess just how much his girlfriend means to him.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was wild but you put a n***a on lockdown

And I did a lot of shit, baby girl, but I'm not proud

Tell me who gon' do you better, nobody

Who gon' spank that ass when you get naughty?