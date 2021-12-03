mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Shares Three-Song Capsule "Pretty Girls Love Toosii"

Alex Zidel
December 03, 2021
Toosii comes through with three smooth new songs on the "Pretty Girls Love Toosii" EP.


Raleigh, North Carolina-raised artist Toosii is back with a new three-song capsule, titled Pretty Girls Love Toosii. The release follows the 21-year-old's first-ever headline tour in the States.

Ever since Toosii started teasing this capsule on Halloween, his fans have been flooding the #PGLT hashtag with support for the singer. On Friday, he dropped the new EP with a singular feature from Jacquees. 


The three-pack is R&B-driven and makes for the perfect addition to your nighttime playlist.

"I think every woman is pretty," explains Toosii about the project's title. "Whatever her shape, shade, or size, each has her own unique kind of beauty, rooted in her personality."

Check out Pretty Girls Love Toosii below and let us know what you think. Catch the artist performing this weekend at Rolling Loud California.

Tracklist:

1. Pretty Girls
2. Never Leave Her (feat. Jacquees)
3. Shallow

