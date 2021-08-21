Toosii might have the kind of love we've all been looking for... and he's not afraid to admit it. Fresh off of the release of a brand new mixtape this month, the rapper's professional life seems to be going just as well as his love life. Still, this doesn't seem to be enough for his hungry fans who are worried that his relationship is getting in the way of his career. He's allegedly been receiving hate for it and took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down anyone claiming that his girlfriend is interfering with his work.

"Mfs basically telling me being in a relationship is hindering my career. Bro f*** this career I love my girl and if the world don't like that s*** I'll stop making music," Toosii tweeted. It looks like he's pretty fed up with all the hate, though his dedication to his girlfriend is pretty remarkable.

It seems he regretted issuing the statement and deleted the tweet shortly after it was posted. Later that day, he tweeted, "excuse my last tweet... I'm still here." Adding, "I won't ever stop rapping I'm one of the only few real ****** left in this s***."

Perhaps Toosii came off a little too strong at first, though his love for his girl still shouldn't be doubted. Fans were initially upset about Toosii's priorities, but plenty of women came to his support. One wrote, "Continue to love your woman! because love lasts and this industry shit doesn’t! Ppl are really wishing for real love out here don’t let em tell you different!"

Do you think the tweet was a bad move? Check it out below: