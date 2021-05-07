mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Releases New Single "shop" Featuring DaBaby

Alex Zidel
May 07, 2021 09:38
Toosii releases the music video for his new single "shop" featuring DaBaby.


Back in October 2020, DaBaby praised up-and-coming superstar Toosii as the "hottest new artist in the world." The rapper has taken on a mentorship role with the rising 21-year-old artist, working with him as part of his deal with South Coast Music Group. On Friday, Toosii officially released his new mixtape, titled Thank You For Believing. He's aiming for "all-time status" after declaring himself the rookie of the year, and his new single with DaBaby called "shop" will surely help him get there.

The new record comes alongside a music video featuring both of the buzzing rap stars. The contagious, confident track sees Toosi delivering all sorts of cheeky one-liners before DaBaby jumps in. According to a press release, this song was recorded in the same session as DaBaby's "Masterpiece." 

Watch the music video for Toosii's new single "shop" with DaBaby below. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

RIP the opps
Gotta put clips on opps
F*cking wit rich n***as
Won’t hit licks, hit for stocks
All of the whips convertible, tell her to pick the drop
And I’ll take a n***a life before I take a b*tch to shop

