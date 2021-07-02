mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Releases New Single & Video "Heart Cold" After Being Named A XXL Freshman

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2021 12:49
260 Views
01
2
South Coast Music Group/Capitol RecordsSouth Coast Music Group/Capitol Records
South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records

heart cold
Toosii

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Toosii returns with a new single and video after being named to the 2021 XXL Freshman list.


Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised rapper Toosii is having a huge year, being named to the 2021 XXL Freshman list a few weeks ago and launching his first-ever national headline tour this fall. He's one of the strongest young faces rising in the rap game, impressing the masses with his emotional melodies and his raw storytelling. Following the release of his breakout project Thank You For Believing, Toosii has returned with a new single and video called "heart cold."

Much like the title suggests, the North Carolina-based rapper speaks to all the trauma he's lived, going cold in his heart because of everything he's witnessed. After recently surpassing one billion global streams on his music, it's clear that people are vibing with Toosii. Check out his latest single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know that the devil got a side, but it ain't mine
I'ma look you dead inside your eyes, tell the truth, know I ain't lying
I told bro to flip the whip, make sure they can't slide
He done died once, he a cat, now he got eight lives
On the other hand, I'm a G, bitch, I got one until it's done
And my homie was too gangster, he ain't died to no gun
My other homie was too gangster, but he died in the slums
Life fucked up, it's like you flip a coin and hope you luck up

Toosii
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  2
  260
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Toosii new music new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Toosii Releases New Single & Video "Heart Cold" After Being Named A XXL Freshman
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject