Toosii Releases New Single & Video "Heart Cold" After Being Named A XXL Freshman

Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised rapper Toosii is having a huge year, being named to the 2021 XXL Freshman list a few weeks ago and launching his first-ever national headline tour this fall. He's one of the strongest young faces rising in the rap game, impressing the masses with his emotional melodies and his raw storytelling. Following the release of his breakout project Thank You For Believing, Toosii has returned with a new single and video called "heart cold."

Much like the title suggests, the North Carolina-based rapper speaks to all the trauma he's lived, going cold in his heart because of everything he's witnessed. After recently surpassing one billion global streams on his music, it's clear that people are vibing with Toosii. Check out his latest single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know that the devil got a side, but it ain't mine

I'ma look you dead inside your eyes, tell the truth, know I ain't lying

I told bro to flip the whip, make sure they can't slide

He done died once, he a cat, now he got eight lives

On the other hand, I'm a G, bitch, I got one until it's done

And my homie was too gangster, he ain't died to no gun

My other homie was too gangster, but he died in the slums

Life fucked up, it's like you flip a coin and hope you luck up