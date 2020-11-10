mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Releases His New Single "Pain & Problems"

Aron A.
November 09, 2020 20:18
Toosii

Toosii delivers another new single.


There are few rappers out right now that are building up the type of excitement as Toosii. The rapper has been making some serious noise over the past few months and the release of Poetic Pain only further cemented him as one of the most promising new artists out. And, of course, he recently received huge public praise from DaBaby who called him, "the hottest new artist in the world." It's a big compliment coming from someone who held that title a little over a year ago.

As Toosii maintains his momentum, he returned this week with a brand new single titled, "Pain & Problems." The latest offering from Toosii reflects on love lost, in both his personal relationships and the streets. The single arrived alongside a new visual that showcases Toosii on the road and in the clubs meeting fans.. with a mask on, of course. 

Check out the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
100,000 on the whip, my momma straight
Yeah, probably gon' laugh 'cause we was on section 8
In high school, a couple homies died, crackas laughed in my face
I bet you they mad 'cause we great

