Toosii Releases His First Single Of The Year "Keeper"

Toosii, born in Syracuse, is an evolving artist with a strong ambition. Known for releasing records filled with both realism and humor, Toosii, whose real name is Nau’Jour Grainger, has quickly become one of the most relatable stars in the industry.

Yesterday (May 6), the "Love Cycle" rapper dropped his first record of 2022, "Keeper." The three-minute song centers around falling in love with a person and wanting to spend the rest of your life with them. The beat for the song is exemplary, combining both an R&B and hip-hop sound, Toosii shows off his ability to be a rapper and a singer all on the same track.

After the beat rises dramatically, he starts the single with a melodious hook. "My baby she don't like nobody. I gotta keep her right beside me. See, she could go wherever the wind blows, and I know I feel her right inside me," he sings.

Aside from dropping the highly-anticipated record, the artist also released its visuals. The video features couples of all races and ages showing their affection for each other. The artist also featured his long-term girlfriend, Samaria.

At the end of the video, as the two are sitting together, Toosii describes how he knew his partner was a keeper. "She always reassured me," he says.

Watch the entire video below, and stream the single on Apple Music and Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics

My baby she don't even like me

Sometimes she wanna fight me

Fell in love with a Leo

But her attitude on Pisces