Toosii Reflects On The Power Of Karma On "What Go Around"

Aron A.
December 22, 2020 15:55
Toosii offers up his latest single.


If there's one rapper who's pretty much a shoo-in for the 2021 XXL Freshmen List, it's Toosii. The North Carolina rapper has been slowly buzzing through the streets, gaining an incredibly dedicated fanbase and evidently, gearing up to run it up in 2021. The release of Poetic Pain affirmed what many already expected from him and he's continued to keep the momentum going with each and every single he's released.

It feels like he's continued to release new music on a weekly basis. This week's offering is "What Go Around." On the single, the rapper's offers an emotional take on street politics and the karma that follows with pain-ridden melodies.

With the new year around the corner, we're excited to see what Toosii has up his sleeve. Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Gotta have sense now
Ride with a stick now
Rap n***as in the game gettin' gunned down
Said that we won't fight but when we bump, they gon' shoot
What go around, gon' come around, hope we don't bump into you

