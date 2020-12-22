Toosii Reflects On The Power Of Karma On "What Go Around"

If there's one rapper who's pretty much a shoo-in for the 2021 XXL Freshmen List, it's Toosii. The North Carolina rapper has been slowly buzzing through the streets, gaining an incredibly dedicated fanbase and evidently, gearing up to run it up in 2021. The release of Poetic Pain affirmed what many already expected from him and he's continued to keep the momentum going with each and every single he's released.

It feels like he's continued to release new music on a weekly basis. This week's offering is "What Go Around." On the single, the rapper's offers an emotional take on street politics and the karma that follows with pain-ridden melodies.

With the new year around the corner, we're excited to see what Toosii has up his sleeve. Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta have sense now

Ride with a stick now

Rap n***as in the game gettin' gunned down

Said that we won't fight but when we bump, they gon' shoot

What go around, gon' come around, hope we don't bump into you