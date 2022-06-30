Toosii Pays Tribute To His Firstborn On "Letter To Ezrah"

Toosii's transparency has been one of his strongest attributes as an artist. The rapper frequently gives fans intimate access to his life through his music and social media pages. With the birth of his son, the rapper slid through this week with a heartwarming ballad titled, "Letter To Ezrah." Toosii's latest offering finds him diving into his experience with fatherhood, the struggles he's faced in his journey, and the unconditional love that he intends to always provide for his son. It's a heartwarming effort that is equally as honest in portraying the Toosii as a father.

The latest release from Toosii follows a string of records he's let out this year following the release of 2021's Thank You For Believing. Check out Toosii's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't at war, but I'll shoot a tank for you

Probably lose my mind, ain't cross a line, won't even think for you

Daddy did some dirt but I fuck around and let it sing for you

Spin the block, let off shots, and let it rain for you

