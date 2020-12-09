Toosii Offers His Remix To Yung Bleu's "You're Mine Still"

Toosii truly popped out of the blue this year. Though it kind of had to due with the fact that people were confused between him and the name of Drake's single, he's continued to carve out his own space in the rap game right now. With some major looks, including heavy praise from DaBaby who appears to be a mentor of sorts, he's been dropping a steady stream of music following the release of his latest project, Poetic Pain.

He's pretty much been dropping new music on a weekly basis and this week's offering is a remix of one of the hottest tracks of the year. Toosi came through with a remix to Yung Bleu's "You're Mine Still" which he transforms into his own.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell him to make you faint

Tell him you like somebody who gon' put you in your place

Tell him you don't want me, you don't really like the chase

Unless it's drinks if that's the case